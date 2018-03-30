Mohd Johari says not afraid to face Dr M in polls

Mohd Johari Baharum said he is not afraid to face Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad if the former Prime Minister makes a comeback to contest in the constituency. — Bernama pic MUAR, March 30 ― The Member of Parliament for Kubang Pasu, Datuk Seri Mohd Johari Baharum said he is not afraid to face Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad if the former Prime Minister makes a comeback to contest in the constituency in the 14th General Election (GE14).

Mohd Johari, who is also the Deputy Defence Minister said he knew Dr Mahathir very well because he had been his Political Secretary when Dr Mahathir was the Prime Minister then, and he perceived the former Prime Minister as a normal person.

“Not afraid (to face Dr Mahathir), previously he appeared to be strong because Umno was backing and supporting him. It is Umno that is strong. Now, he is on the other side with another party which has no track record while Umno is still strong.

“The people see him as a great person because he had carried out major projects such as the KLCC, KLIA but without Umno and the deeds of the past Umno leaders, he is just normal,” he said at a media conference after handing over ‘Pingat Jasa Malaysia’ to 147 Malaysian Armed Forces veterans, here today.

Dr Mahathir was the Member of Parliament for Kubang Pasu since the 4th General Election in 1974 and served in the area until 2004. In the GE11, Mohd Johari replaced Dr Mahathir to contest and defend the seat in the 12GE and 13GE. ― Bernama