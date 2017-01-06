Mohd Isa’s FGV chairmanship ensures continuity, says CEO

FGV’s CEO welcomed the extension of Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad (pictured right) as chairman of Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd (FGV) as ensuring continuity. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — Tan Sri Mohd Isa Abdul Samad’s continued Chairmanship of Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd (FGV) is necessary to focus on the company’s core business.

In welcoming his extension as Chairman, FGV Group President and Chief Executive Officer Datuk Zakaria Arshad said it also ensures the continuity needed to keep general administration expenses down, increase productivity of existing assets and dispose of non-core and/or non-performing assets.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak in a statement today announced the appointment of Tan Sri Shahrir Abdul Samad as the new Federal Land Development Authority (Felda) Chairman, replacing Mohd Isa whose term has ended.

He also said Mohd Isa, remains FGV Chairman.

Najib said under the restructuring, there is a division of responsibilities towards the settlers’ welfare and socio-economic status and Felda’s business.

“Mohd Isa has been the company’s Chairman since 2011.

“Throughout these years, he has shown tremendous leadership quality in the face of various challenges, to ensure shareholders’ value is delivered,” Zakaria said in a statement to Bernama.

He was responding to the announcement by Najib of Shahrir’s appointment. — Bernama