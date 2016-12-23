Last updated Friday, December 23, 2016 8:58 pm GMT+8

Malaysia

Mohamad Zabidi to step down as Public Service Department D-G

Friday December 23, 2016
07:50 PM GMT+8

PUTRAJAYA, Dec 23 ― Tan Sri Mohamad Zabidi Zainal will retire as Public Service Department (PSD) director-general on December 31.  

In a statement today, the PSD said Mohamad Zabidi, who had served 37 years in the public service, had taken leave beginning yesterday prior to his official retirement date.

A farewell party was also held in his honour yesterday.

Mohamad Zabidi, who was former director-general of Malaysian Administrative Modernisation and Management Planning Unit under the Prime Minister's Department, was appointed as the PSD director-general on March 15, 2013.

Among his achievements was receiving the Perlis' Tokoh Maal Hijrah award and Public Service's Tokoh Pejuang Bahasa award in 2016, as well as and Cuepacs' Special Award in conjunction with National Labour Day last year. ― Bernama

