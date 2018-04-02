Mohamad Hasan: Country will go bankrupt if Pakatan Harapan manifesto implemented

Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said Malaysia will go bankrupt if the Pakatan Harapan (PH) manifesto were implemented as they will increase the country’s debt. — Picture by Miera Zulyana SEREMBAN, April 2 — The country will go bankrupt if the Pakatan Harapan (PH) manifesto were implemented as they will increase the country’s debt, according to Negri Sembilan Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan.

He said this was because the country would have to borrow RM400 billion if the opposition were to fulfill their pledges, which among others were to abolish toll collection, Goods and Services Tax (GST), and to provide oil subsidy.

“This will cause the nation to be in debt and within two years, the country will go bankrupt.

“That is why we must not fall for their promises. Where will they get the money after abolishing the GST estimated at RM42 billion, toll collection (RM300 billion), and to provide oil subsidy (RM27 billion)?”

Mohamad said this in his speech at the launch of National Blue Ocean Strategy (NBOS) My New School and the opening of the Sekolah Kebangsaan Dato Klana Putra’s Information and Communication Technology (ICT) centre here today.

The event was also attended by Deputy Education Minister Datuk Chong Sin Woon and State Public Utilities, Environment, Cooperatives and Consumerism Committee chairman Datuk Abu Ubaidah Redza.

Mohamad also called on voters in Negri Sembilan to once again give the Barisan Nasional (BN) the mandate in the coming general election so that all the long term policies and plans could be implemented for their future and well-being. — Bernama