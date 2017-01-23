MOH sets sights on online businesses selling illegal beauty products

The Ministry of Health’s newly established Cyberforensic is extending its nationwide crackdown to eliminate the threat of toxic beauty products. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — Health authorities are taking action against those who sell illegal beauty products online, extending its nationwide crackdown to eliminate the threat of toxic beauty products.

English daily New Straits Times (NST) reported that Ministry of Health’s newly established Cyberforensic Division is examining thousands of online sellers, including those who offer outlawed injectable beauty concoctions.

An enforcement team from the Pharmaceutical Services Division also had worked together with the Cyberforensic Division in compiling information and evidence against the profit-driven online retailers.

“The cyberforensic team will come out with profiles of those using social media to sell illegal cosmetics, including the injectable kind.

“They will also zero in on these sellers’ contact details and bank accounts. Banks and telcos will assist the team in securing these crucial details,” a source told NST, as business information like operating addresses are not made public. Addresses would then be given to enforcers to carry out raids.

The authorities would also seek help from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission to block sites that promote or sell unnoticed products, the source said.

NST added that health officers had raided kiosks and beauty parlours of those who sell illegal and dubious products over the past week, focusing on those selling unnotified cosmetics out of business premises and kiosks.

“The crackdown has begun in several states, including Selangor, Penang, Terengganu and Johor,” the source said adding that raiding operation in Kuala Lumpur has been carried out over the past few days.