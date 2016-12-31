MOH: Boys in botched circumcisions now able to pee

Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah says it is too early to predict other physiological disabilities the boys may face in adulthood. ― File picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 ― Two boys whose penises were severed in circumcisions gone wrong earlier this month are now able to urinate normally, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

However, its director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah added that it was too early to tell if they will face physiological problems when they become adults.

“Currently both patients can urinate normally. However it is too early to predict other physiological disabilities they may face in adulthood,” he said in a statement late last night.

He said the parents of both boys who are still warded at the Hospital Kuala Lumpur (HKL) have also been kept up to date on their condition and gave an assurance that doctors there are giving their best care to the children.

“As national referral centre, HKL specialists are trained and equipped to treat such cases. Both cases were managed by the senior experienced consultants ― a team consisting of plastic and reconstructive surgeons, urologist and also child psychiatrist.

“Both patients will be followed up regularly by our senior consultants involved i.e. Plastic Surgery, Urology and Paediatric Psychiatry. MOH will facilitate and try our best to provide necessary assistance to both patients,” Dr Noor Hisham said.

Two boys aged nine and 10 had their penis heads severed in botched circumcision procedures at two separate private clinics earlier this month that only came to light last week.

Dr Noor Hisham clarified that the first incident involved the nine-year-old who was first attended to by government doctors at HKL on December 15, who performed a 3½ hour long emergency surgery.

However, he noted there was a “significant delay” in the nine-year-old receiving expert treatment at HKL beyond their doctors’ control as he was first taken to another private hospital, the Desa Park City Medical Centre, after the private clinic doctor in Cheras fouled up.

He added that the nine-year-old is currently warded for regular wound dressing.

In the second case, Dr Noor Hisham clarified that the 10-year-old had been circumcised last year, but his parents were dissatisfied with the outcome and took him to another private clinic in Cheras on December 20 for a “redo-circumcision” using a diathermy procedure that resulted in the amputation of the glans penis.

The boy was then taken to the Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia Hospital but referred to HKL that same day, where government surgeons performed a two-hour operation.

“He is currently still in the ward for observation,” Dr Noor Hisham said.

He also said the ministry’s medical practice division is investigating the events that led to both botched circumcision cases, and will also further probe the practice of circumcision procedures performed domestically to curb future mishaps.