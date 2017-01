Moderate earthquake hits Indonesia, tremors felt in Malaysia

Tremors from the 8.42pm quake was felt in Peninsular Malaysia. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 16 — A moderate earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale hit northern Sumatra, Indonesia, this evening.

The Meteorological Department in a statement said the epicentre of the quake was about 35 kilometres southwest of Binjai, Indonesia, and 264 kilometres southwest of Lumut, Perak.

Tremors from the 8.42pm quake was felt in Peninsular Malaysia, the statement said. — Bernama