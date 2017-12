Moderate earthquake at southern Sumatera

A statement from the department said the quake epicentre was 776km southwest of Pontian, Johor. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — A moderate earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 struck southern Sumatera at 11.16pm yesterday, according to the Malaysian Meteorological Department.

The quake did not pose any tsunami threat, it said. — Bernama