Mocking police’s security drills shows Opposition’s nonchalance, says Zambry

LUMUT, Dec 15 — Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir today blasted the opposition for ridiculing the simulation exercise conducted by the state police contingent in Ipoh, in preparation for the 14th general election (GE14).

He said by mocking police, the opposition showed that it was taking the issue of national security lightly.

“I think that they are desperate because the police had notified that the exercise was an early preparation (for GE14), and that the role of the security forces is to ensure a smooth election.

“Just imagine, they even go the extent of making fun of security. For them, everything has an agenda,” he told reporters after launching a ‘Back To School’ programme here today.

Zambry was commenting on a Twitter posting by former menteri besar Datuk Seri Mohammad Nizar Jamaluddin, who is also Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah), Perak deputy chairman, which read: “Never in the history, PDRM (Royal Malaysia Police) been instructed to conduct special training prior to GE14, main roads in Ipoh closed, for what? desperation?”

Some 7,679 policemen were involved in the two-day exercise which ended today. — Bernama