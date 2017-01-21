Last updated Saturday, January 21, 2017 10:22 pm GMT+8

MMEA to build second administrative complex in Sarawak

Saturday January 21, 2017
08:16 PM GMT+8

MIRI, Jan 21 ― The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) will build its second administrative complex in Sarawak this year, said its director-general Maritime Admiral Datuk Seri Ahmad Puzi Ab Kahar.

He said the two-hectare (five-acre) administrative complex in Pulau Melayu, costing RM100 million, would include accommodation for staff members and will  be completed within the next two to three years.

The complex will also have a boat yard for MMEA vessels and to dock foreign fishing boats seized for fishing and trespassing offences in the waters off Miri, he told reporters after handing over two vessels to the Civil Defence Force (APM) here today.

Currently, MMEA Sarawak has one administrative complex and staff quarters, located in Muara Tebas.

Ahmad Puzi said that beside Miri, the agency was studying the possibility of building more administrative complexes in Bintulu and Tanjung Datu, Kuching, to strengthen its operations in Sarawak. ― Bernama

