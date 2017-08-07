MMEA suspect locals helping foreign fishing boats dodge detection

In the incident last Tuesday, 38 Vietnamese men were nabbed on board two Vietnamese fishing trawlers, SBF 30 and SBF 31, some 55km northwest of Kota Kinabalu. ― Picture courtesy of Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 7 — Foreign fishing trawlers that encroach into Malaysian waters may have had help in giving the authorities from locals, the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) said today.

The MMEA’s Sabah and Labuan regional director Rear Admiral Zubil Mat Som said Malaysians may be colluding with the illegal foreign fishermen for profit, based on investigations on two Vietnamese boats fishing near Pulai Mengalum off the Sabah coast.

“There is definitely a chance that there are individuals with vested interests helping these vessels with intel and documents. How else would they be able to produce the dubious licenses,” he told a news conference here.

In the incident last Tuesday, 38 Vietnamese men were nabbed on board two Vietnamese fishing trawlers, SBF 30 and SBF 31, some 55km northwest of Kota Kinabalu.

They were found to have an invalid fishing licence. MMEA said Vietnamese fishermen then tried to bribe their way out with a RM3,400 offer, but failed and later produced Sabah-registered licenses for the vessels SBF 28 and 29 as part of their bluff.

The case is currently being investigated as a foreign vessel fishing without a license. If convicted, the skippers could be punished with a fine of RM1 million while each crew member faces a RM100,000 fine.

The Vietnamese trespassers are also being investigated for breaking the terms of their license by having scuba diving equipment on board when they only have approval for long-line fishing.

“They seem to know how to take advantage of the weaknesses in our law, maybe they painted the number in Vietnam before coming into our waters. How did they know to paint the registered number to confuse us? There is all kinds of possibilities,” said Zubil.

Zubil said he was unsure when asked if there was a syndicate that was involved in bringing in foreign fishing trawlers to Sabah.

Local fishermen have complained of a rise in foreign fishing boats encroaching in Sabah waters, but Zubil said MMEA’s jurisdiction covered only vessels out at sea and there were other questions that should be raised into the issue.

“For one, whether these foreign vessels are actually encroaching. There are 31 licensed foreign vessels in Sabah from 13 approved companies. So while they may look foreign and have all foreign crew, they are legally allowed to be here.

“Also, we are not responsible for licensing, nor can we check where their catch lands or whether they leave the port with the approved equipment. There are many agencies involved in this process and sometimes, the right hand does not know what the left hand is doing,” he said.

The MMEA is also holding meetings with other agencies like the Fisheries Department and the Port Authorities to discuss the problems they are facing with enforcement and how they can improve the entire system.

Last year, the MMEA in Sabah seized eight foreign vessels — six from Vietnam and two from the Philippines. So far this year, they have apprehended 10 foreign vessels — four from Vietnam, the from Philippines and three from Indonesia.

Two weeks ago, Sandakan MP Stephen Wong submitted an emergency motion to the Dewan Rakyat to urge the government to immediately address the issue of encroachment which should be viewed as a “national crisis” where sovereignty as well as security of the country is at stake.

There are also environmental concerns that Sabah is reaching critical stages of being overfished while local fishermen also blame the foreign vessels for loss of income by as much as 50 per cent, destructive and illegal fishing methods as well as the hike in retail prices of seafood.