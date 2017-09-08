Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

MMEA steps up patrols in anticipation of Rohingya refugees

Friday September 8, 2017
08:21 PM GMT+8

The MMEA building in Port Klang January 14, 2017. MMEA is stepping up patrols to face the possible influx of Rohingya refugees. — Picture by Fung Weng CheongThe MMEA building in Port Klang January 14, 2017. MMEA is stepping up patrols to face the possible influx of Rohingya refugees. — Picture by Fung Weng CheongPUTRAJAYA, Sept 8 — The Malaysia Maritime Enforcement Agency is stepping up patrols in several areas of the country’s waters to face the possibility of an influx of Rohingya refugees, said MMEA director-general Admiral (Maritime) Datuk Zulkifili Abu Bakar.

He identified the waters of Langkawi and Penang and the common border between Malaysia and Thailand as the areas where the patrols would be increased.

“The MMEA has been asked to provide assistance to the Rohingya refugees on humanitarian grounds if such a need arises,” he said in a statement here today.

Zulkifili said the patrols were necessary to stop illegal immigrants.

The MMEA would hand over to the Immigration authorities those caught entering the country without valid travel documents, he said. — Bernama

