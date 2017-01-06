MMEA seizes pump boats used for blast fishing

LAHAD DATU, Jan 6 — The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) seized three pump boats believed to have been used in fishing with explosives in the waters near Pulau Malundangan yesterday.

Sabah and Labuan Regional Maritime director First Admiral Mohd Zubil Mohd Som said the boats were seized between 11.10am and 11.40am during an operation dubbed ‘Pluto Timur’.

“Upon seeing our boat, the three men in the first and second boat respectively, paddled their boats close to the shore and escaped while the three men in the third boat dived into the sea and escaped,” he said in a statement here today.

The MMEA recovered from the boats about 340kg of fish and tools believed to be used for blast fishing.

He said the pump boats had been towed to the Lahad Datu fishing jetty for further investigations. — Bernama