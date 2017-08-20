MMEA says 12 anglers found safe during search and rescue operation in Sabah

The MMEA recovered 12 anglers during a search and rescue operation in Sabah. — Picture by Dawn ChinKOTA KINABALU, Aug 20 — All 12 anglers on board the Ocean Kamara fishing boat that reportedly experienced faulty engine in the waters off Saint Joseph oil rig, near here, were found safe today.

Sabah and Labuan Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Maritime Region director First Admiral Mohd Zubil Mat Som said the fishing boat carrying local anglers, aged between 30 and 40, were found safe at 11.6 nautical miles southwest of the rig at 5.45pm.

“The Kota Kinabalu Maritime Search and Rescue Coordinator Centre (MRSC) received information from the Royal Malaysian Police aircraft that was also involved in the search and rescue (SAR) operation of the fishing boat and the anglers.

“After receiving the information, MMEA deployed KM Berani vessel to the location and confirmed finding the boat that was experiencing faulty engine and the anglers at 5.45pm. The SAR operation was called off at 7pm,” he said in a statement here today.

Ocean Kamara had left the jetty at Kampung Serusup, Tuaran, at 12.30pm on Friday before it was reported to have engine failure late yesterday afternoon.

Meanwhile, in Johor Baru, an unidentified body of a man was found floating in the waters off Tanjung Sedili, Kota Tinggi, near here, today.

According to Tanjung Sedili MMEA Maritime District director Capt (Maritime) Amran Daud, the agency received the report on the discovery of the body at six nautical miles northeast of Tanjung Sedili by a fisherman at 10am.

“A check found there was no identification documents on the body, clad in T-shirt and blue jeans. The body was then handed over to the police for further action,” he said in a statement here today. — Bernama