MMEA reveals identities of six missing in Sabah boat mishap

The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency in Port Klang January 14, 2017. — Picture by Fung Weng CheongKOTA KINABALU, Jan 30 — The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency has identified the six people who have gone missing after a catamaran carrying 28 Chinese tourists and three crew capsized off Sabah on Saturday.

Five of the missing are tourists and one is a crew, the MMEA said in a statement today.

The tourists are Sheng Jiang Jiang (male, 50 years), Dong Mei (female, age not given), Li Qun (gender and age not given), Luo Hong Yuan (male, 51) and Lu Gua Hang (male, 25) while the crew is Absoy Kasim (male, age not given).

Twenty tourists and two crew were rescued and three tourists were found dead after the catamaran capsized at about 10am on Saturday when it was hit by strong winds and high waves an hour after leaving the Tanjung Aru jetty here for Pulau Mengalum, a tourist destination 56km northwest of Kota Kinabalu.

The MMEA also identified the third of the dead tourists as Xie Luo (male, 48). It had named the other two earlier as He Run Yuan (female, 46) and Zhang Xioa Kun (male, age not given). — Bernama