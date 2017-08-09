MMEA nets two vessels trawling off Johor

JOHOR BARU, Aug 9 — The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency has detained two Malaysian fishing vessels with 18 Vietnamese fishermen aboard for allegedly engaging in the ‘tunda gading’ (joint trawling) method of fishing in the Sedili waters near Kota Tinggi in Johor.

MMEA Tanjung Sedili maritime director Capt (Maritime) Amran Daud said today the boats were detained at about 7 am and 7.30 am on Aug 7 some 43 nautical miles from Kuala Tanjung Sedili.

“One of the boats tried to escape inspection by the MMEA patrol vessel, KM Pekan, but was cornered,” he said in a statement here

Amran said the vessels were trawling illegally in an area less than 12 nautical miles from the Pulau Aur coast in Mersing and three of the crew did not have work permits.

An inspection of the boats revealed catches of about 3,000 kg of assorted fish and about 1,000 kg of ‘ikan baja’ or trash fish, he said.

Amran said the two skippers and all the crew, aged between 18 and 56, were arrested and that they and the boats were brought to the Tanjung Sedili Maritime Jetty.

He said trawler fishing netted fish of all sizes and damaged the sea bed, thus reducing fish resources and threatening the livelihood of coastal fishermen. — Bernama