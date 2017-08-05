MMEA nabs three local fishing boats for using illegal crew

LUMUT, Aug 5 ― The Lumut District Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) has detained three local fishermen boats with their skippers and six foreign crewmen near Pulau Pangkor here yesterday.

Its director, Captain Maritime Wan Mat Wan Abdullah said the boats from Hutan Melintang were found to have violated their licence regulation for using illegal crewmen.

“All the crewmen were Myanmar, aged between 23 and 54, and none of them has a valid identification document,” he said in a statement here today.

Wan Mat said the case will be investigated under the Fisheries Act 1985 and the Immigration Act 1959/63. ― Bernama