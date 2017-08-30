MMEA mounts mercy mission for crocodile attack victim

KUDAT, Aug 30 — The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) mounted a mercy mission for a crocodile attack victim from Pulau Banggi to the Kudat Hospital, early today.

Kudat MMEA public relations officer Lt Commander (Maritime) Wan Isma’aun Wan Hamat said the mission was mounted following a request by a doctor at the Karakit Health Clinic after the clinic’s boat was unserviceable.

“A boat was deployed to the scene to undertake the mercy mission upon receiving an instruction from the Sabah and Labuan MMEAdirector, Rear Admiral Mohd Zubil Mat Som,” he said in a statement here today.

Wan Isma’aun said the MMEAboat arrived at the Kudat marine jetty about 2.45am after a 45-minute journey from Pulau Banggi.

The patient was later taken to the hospital via an ambulance, he added.

It was reported that the 40-year-old man was attacked by a crocodile while fishing in the waters off Pulau Banggi yesterday.

The victim had to be transferred from the clinic to the hospital due to the severe bleeding in his lungs after suffering from broken ribs. — Bernama