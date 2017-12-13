MMEA foils cannabis smuggling attempt

Selangor MMEA director Captain (M) Abu Zaki Mohammad (right) reported his agency had frustrated an attempt to smuggle 1.75 kg of marijuana into Klang ashore near Morib beach. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 13 — Maritime authorities said they intercepted today an attempt to smuggle into Klang 1.75 kg of marijuana.

Selangor Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) director Captain (M) Abu Zaki Mohammad said his officers had conducted a raid following a tip-off from members of the public that a boat was coming ashore near Morib beach in Klang.

“At about 3.40am (Wednesday), a fibreglass boat was seen pulling ashore. One suspect was seen coming from inland and headed towards the boat while another got off the boat carrying a black package.”

Abu Zaki said the officers sprang their ambush as the suspects reached each other.

“One got away by escaping into the nearby undergrowth while the other managed to speed off on the boat but in the process two compact blocks of material in a black plastic bag were dropped at a nearby resort.

“The drugs, weighing nearly two kilogrammes were bound in yellow wrapping and are believed to be ganja or marijuana,” he said.

Abu Zaki said the agency would follow up on the smuggling attempt and increase surveillance along the coast to prevent any future attempts in the area.

“It is unfortunate that the suspects escaped, but stopping the attempt shows how important it is for the public to reach out to us if they come across any suspicious activities.

“Intelligence and tip-off from the public are critical in our ability to secure our coasts from groups seeking to exploit them for illegal activities,” he said.