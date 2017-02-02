MMEA director says search area for missing six in catamaran capsize might be changed

MMEA Kota Kinabalu director First Admiral (Maritime) Adam Aziz said the change of the search area, that would cover about 3,900 sq nautical miles, could take place due to a change in wind direction and ocean currents. — Picture by Dawn ChinKOTA KINABALU, Feb 2 — The search area in the South China Sea for six people missing after the capsize of a catamaran might be changed tomorrow, from the northern area covering waters off Labuan to the south involving Permatang Semarang.

Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Kota Kinabalu director First Admiral (Maritime) Adam Aziz said the change of the search area, that would cover about 3,900 sq nautical miles, could take place due to a change in wind direction and ocean currents.

“The total area covered from day one of the search and rescue (SAR) mission until today is 4,500 sq nautical miles,” he told reporters at the MMEA operations centre in Likas near here today.

Commenting on the SAR operation that has entered its sixth day today, Adam said about 20 vessels and aircraft were engaged in the search including an additional helicopter from the Royal Malaysia Police Air Unit.

He said about 750 sq nautical miles of waters off Miri, Sarawak were part of the 3,900 sq nautical miles of sea covered in today’s search but it bore no result.

The weather was fine this morning but later turned cloudy and windy causing the sea level to rise between 2.5 metres and 3 metres, said Adam.

According to him, although such weather conditions did not stop the SAR operation, the rough seas were also affecting visibility on the sea surface.

The catamaran, carrying 28 Chinese tourists and three crew, capsized at about 10am on Saturday after being hit by strong winds and high waves an hour after having left the Tanjung Aru jetty here for Pulau Mengalum, 56km northwest of Kota Kinabalu.

So far, 25 victims have been accounted for, including three who died. — Bernama