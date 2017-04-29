MMEA detains illegally anchored runaway ship

JOHOR BARU, 29 April — The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) detained a dredging ship about 2.4 nautical miles southeast off Tanjung Stapa, Kota Tinggi, here at noon, yesterday.

Tanjung Sedili seventh maritime district director, Captain Amran Daud said the ship, Chuan Hong 68, was caught at 12.15pm and initial inspection revealed that it was registered in Fuzhou, China.

“Further examination also revealed that the vessel had been detained by the Indonesian authorities on April 20 but escaped during the journey to Posal Letung, Lanal Tarempa, Riau Islands.

“Following a report received from the Malaysian Maritime Operation Centre headquarters on a runaway ship that may have entered Malaysian waters, a routine patrol was conducted and the ship which fit the description in the report was found,” he said in a statement here today.

Amran said, the ship did not report its arrival and did not gain permission to anchor from the Malaysian Maritime Department.

If found guilty, the owner of the ship could be charged under Section 491B(1)(L) of the Merchant Shipping Ordinance (MSO) 1952.

Amran added, the crew of seven including the skipper were taken to the Tanjung Sedili maritime office for further investigation. — Bernama