Last updated Friday, February 03, 2017 12:15 am GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 24°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

MMEA detains fishing boat for anchoring in prohibited area

Thursday February 2, 2017
07:41 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

PAS: PPBM alliance still under review by party, not finalisedPAS: PPBM alliance still under review by party, not finalised

ProjekMMO: Bukan kekasih, DJ Amerika hanya kawan FazuraProjekMMO: Bukan kekasih, DJ Amerika hanya kawan Fazura

The Edit: Washington offers nap studio to help people unwindThe Edit: Washington offers nap studio to help people unwind

After 21 years, Frank Lampard quits professional footballAfter 21 years, Frank Lampard quits professional football

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency in Port Klang January 14, 2017. — Picture by Fung Weng CheongThe Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency in Port Klang January 14, 2017. — Picture by Fung Weng CheongJOHOR BARU, Jan 2 — The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) detained a fishing vessel for anchoring in a prohibited area in the waters off Pengerang, near Kota Tinggi, yesterday.

Tanjung Sedili Maritime Director Captain Amran Daud said the MT Hua Xiang 801 vessel, with a crew of 12 Chinese, aged between 23 and 53, was detected by the MMEA patrol boat at about 3pm when doing their rounds at the waters.

“The MT Hua Xiang 801 that was registered at Zhua Shan, China was anchored at about 2.8 nautical miles south of Tanjung Setapa, Kota Tinggi.

“When approaching the ship to do inspection, we found that it had anchored in a prohibited area,” he said in a statement here today.

Amran said the skipper and its chief engineer would be brought to the Tanjung Sedili Maritime office to assist in investigations. — Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline