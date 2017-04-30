MMEA cripple attempt to smuggle contraband cigarettes from Indonesia

Batu Pahat Maritime Base director Lt Commander (Maritime) Muhammad Zulkarnain Abdullah said an MMEA vessel detected a suspicious looking fibreglass boat when patrolling the area about 1.30am.
”There was unloading activities in the mangrove area but the suspects managed to escape on foot,” he said in a statement here today.
Muhammad Zulkarnain said checks on the boat led to the discovery of the contraband cigarettes believed to have been brought in from Indonesia.— Bernama
Sunday April 30, 2017
07:54 PM GMT+8
