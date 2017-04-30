MMEA cripple attempt to smuggle contraband cigarettes from Indonesia

JOHOR BAHARU, April 30 — The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) thwarted an attempt to smuggle in 1,200 cartons of cigarettes worth RM120,000 in the Rengit waters near Batu Pahat, early today.



Batu Pahat Maritime Base director Lt Commander (Maritime) Muhammad Zulkarnain Abdullah said an MMEA vessel detected a suspicious looking fibreglass boat when patrolling the area about 1.30am.



”There was unloading activities in the mangrove area but the suspects managed to escape on foot,” he said in a statement here today.



Muhammad Zulkarnain said checks on the boat led to the discovery of the contraband cigarettes believed to have been brought in from Indonesia.— Bernama