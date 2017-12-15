Missing Egyptian pathologist bought flight ticket to Cairo, say Sarawak police

An Egyptian pathologist attached to the Sarawak General Hospital was reported missing after he failed to show up for work since December 8. — Google screenshotKUCHING, Dec 15 — An Egyptian pathologist reported missing after an extended work absence from the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) has a flight booked for Cairo on December 23, said Sarawak police.

Sarawak Criminal Investigation Department head Datuk Dev Kumar said this led police to believe Dr Ahmed Mohamed Mohamed Sakr was in the peninsula.

“Our investigation has revealed that Dr Ahmed Mohamed took an AirAsia flight from Kuching on December 7 at 6.55pm and arrived in KLIA2 at 8.40pm,” he said.

He said a review of surveillance footage at KLIA2 confirmed that the pathologist arrived safely on the day.

A medical officer from the SGH reported Dr Ahmed missing at the Satok police station three days ago, after the later failed to show up for work since December 8 and could not be found at his rented apartment at Chong Lin Plaza at Tabuan Road.

Dev Kumar said police were still trying to locate the pathologist, but said they have not found any suggestions of a crime.

However, he said Sarawak police is attempting to contact Dr Ahmed's family in Cairo via the Egyptian embassy in Kuala Lumpur for more information.

The Egyptian was appointed on contract as a pathologist attached to SGH by the Health Ministry in 2006.