Missing Broga Hill hiker found after seven days

Silhouette of a woman at sunrise on Broga Hill in Semenyih, Selangor, February 8, 2015. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 28 — Mohd Azarul Mukhriz Abd Rahman, the 20-year-old who was reported missing in Broga Hill, Semenyih, near here on Sunday has been found today.

Kajang police chief ACP Othman Nanyan said Mohd Azarul Mukhriz was found by search and rescue team together with Mountain Search and Rescue (MOSAR) members at “Puncak 3” of Broga Hill at 11.45am.

“The man is in stable condition, but weak. He has been brought down and sent to the Kajang Hospital for a medical check-up,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Azarul Mukhriz was reported missing at 6pm on Sunday after he split from the group he was hiking with. — Bernama