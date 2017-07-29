Missing boat with three crew, 12 anglers found

KUCHING, July 29 — The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) has traced the boat carrying 12 anglers that went missing this morning, less than 24 hours after it was reported to have lost contact with its owner in Kampong Geobilt here, yesterday.

Kuching Maritime District Director Captain (M) Shahref Steve Mac Queen Abdullah said the stricken boat ‘Sea Wonder’ carrying three crew and 12 anglers was located at about 11am with all passengers and crew safe.

He said the boat was detected about 25 nautical miles from Tanjung Sirik, about a nautical mile from the location it reportedly lost contact with the owner.

“The boat which is being towed by a maritime vessel is now on the way to Kuching and its expected time of arrival is 11pm today,” he said in a statement here.

In the incident last night, MMEA launched a search and rescue operation shortly after receiving a report from the boat owner, Alice Lim at about 8.15pm.

The boat was said to have left Kuching at 1 pm and the last time the owner was contacted was about three hours later.

Following the incident Shahref reminded the entire maritime community, especially fishing boat owners and fishing enthusiasts in Sarawak to inform the agency when going out to sea.

“Furnish complete information on the sailing schedule, fishing location, names of the crew and passengers as well as address, identity card number and emergency contact number.

“This is to facilitate the Malaysian Maritime in case of an emergency,” he said. — Bernama