Miss Malaysia Tourism finals on Sept 23

Picture shows D’Touch International Sdn Bhd president Tan Sri Danny Ooi (left). — Picture via Facebook/Tan Sri Datuk Danny OoiKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 — The Miss Malaysia Tourism Pageant 2017 provides a platform for the national finalists to be involved in promoting their respective states to boost Malaysia Tourism’s campaign, ‘Dekat Je Campaign, says D’Touch International Sdn Bhd founder and president Tan Sri Danny Ooi.

He said the pageant would also promote Malaysia to the world delegates during the Miss Tourism International world final scheduled to be held at the Sunway Resort and Spa in Petaling Jaya, Selangor on Dec 12.

“Miss Malaysia Tourism Pageant’s objective is to promote local tourism, culture and building friendship. This year, it will be a 3-in-1 beauty pageant which is the crowning of Miss Malaysia Tourism, Miss Malaysia Tourism Queen of the Year and Miss Malaysia Tourism Metropolitan.

“The three crowned Miss Malaysia will represent Malaysia in the Miss Tourism International world final,” he told a press conference here today.

This year’s national final (Miss Malaysia Tourism Pageant 2017), organised by D’Touch International Sdn Bhd (D’Touch) and Brilliant Equity Ventures Sdn Bhd will be held at the Manhattan Ballroom, Berjaya Times Square Hotel on Sept 23.

D’Touch began as an event planning and management company before venturing fully into beauty pageants and now, it is a name synonymous with local and international beauty pageants.

To date, D’Touch has successfully organised more than 50 Miss Malaysia finals and 42 International Pageant World Finals, including this year’s Miss Tourism International.

Ooi said the winner of the Miss Malaysia Tourism Pageant 2017 would represent Miss Tourism International; Miss Malaysia Tourism Queen of the Year 2017 would represent Miss Tourism Queen of the Year International; while Miss Malaysia Tourism Metropolitan would represent Miss Tourism Metropolitan International.

He said tickets for the Miss Malaysia Tourism Pageant 2017 national final could be obtained by contacting D’Touch at 012-3396133 or 012-3696602. — Bernama