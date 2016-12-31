Miros: Express bus driver in fatal Johor crash may have fallen asleep

In the wee hours of the morning on Christmas Eve, an express bus operated by Alisan Golden Coach plunged into a ravine along the North-South Expressway in Muar en route to Kuala Lumpur from Johor Baru. — TODAY picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 ― The driver of the express bus in the Christmas eve crash in Johor may have fallen asleep at the wheel, the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (Miros) has said.

Miros director-general Prof Dr Wong Shaw Voon said there were indications showing that the bus in the crash was driven at a speed of over 100km per hour, which exceeded the 90km per hour speed limit for buses.

“Based on the bus's movement dynamics, it gave that indication (driver fell asleep) but we have to carry out further analysis to verify it, including how the bus company manages its drivers.

“This is only indications based on preliminary investigation. The report on this preliminary investigation will be tabled in a weeks' time to the Transport Minister (Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai), while the final report in a month's time after that,” he was quoted saying by Malay daily Berita Harian.

In the wee hours of the morning on Christmas Eve, an express bus operated by Alisan Golden Coach plunged into a ravine along the North-South Expressway in Muar en route to Kuala Lumpur from Johor Baru, killing 14 people including the driver.

The fatalities in the accident at KM137 of the North-South Expressway comprised six men, seven women and a toddler. The passengers who were killed had all been sitting in the front row. The incident also injured 16 people.

The incident is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death by reckless driving after the police believed the cause of the accident to be due to speeding.

The accident was the worst involving buses since the 2013 Genting Highlands bus crash that killed 37 people.