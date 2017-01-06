Miri teenager molested by man she befriended through Wechat app

Police say initial investigations found that the victim had not gone out with the suspect and only got to know him through Wechat. — Reuters picMIRI, Jan 6 — A teenager from Kampung Pangkalan Lutong here was molested by a 20-year-old man whom she befriended five days ago through Wechat.

Miri police chief ACP Khoo Leng Huat said the incident happened on Wednesday at 10.30pm when the suspect visited the 16-year-old victim at her home.

Initially, he said, the victim refused when the suspect suggested that they go to the bedroom.

“But he took the victim’s hands and forcefully led her into the bedroom where he began undressing her,” Khoo said in a statement here today.

However at that point, the victim’s brother happened to go to the room and caught the suspect in the act.

“He punched the suspect and in the scuffle sustained some injuries to his back,” said Khoo.

A medical examination on the victim at Miri Hospital found that she had not been raped.

“The suspect is being tracked down. Initial investigations found that the victim had not gone out with the suspect and only got to know him through Wechat five days ago.”

Khoo said the case was being investigated under Section 354 of the Penal Code.

Meanwhile, he said police were also tracking a 28-year-old local male suspect from Rumah Ulat Sungai Manong, Niah who had allegedly threatened to harm his own mother.

Khoo said the suspect’s mother aged 48 lodged a police report after her son threatened to shoot her with a marble gun at 11am yesterday when she refused his request for cash.

“The suspect is jobless and believed to be a drug abuser. It was not the first time that he had issued such threat,” he said, adding, the case was being investigated under Section 506 of the Penal Code. — Bernama