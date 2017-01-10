Last updated Tuesday, January 10, 2017 7:15 pm GMT+8

Miri police detain 2 suspects in attempted rape of student

MIRI, Jan 10 — Police today detained two men to assist in the investigation into the attempted rape of a Form Four female student yesterday.

Miri police chief ACP Khoo Leng Huat said the local suspects aged 18 and 19 had been remanded while the case was being investigated under Section 376/511 of the Penal Code.

The student broke her left leg while trying to escape by jumping out of the car which the two men were in.

One suspect was sitting with the victim in the back passenger seat while the other drove the vehicle to Batu 1 Baram but refused to send her home. — Bernama

