Ministry working on blueprint for special needs education

Chong said the blueprint was discussed during his meeting with the special needs education department. ― Picture by Choo Choy MayCYBERJAYA, July 25 — The Education Ministry is in the midst of preparing a blueprint on special needs education, including for the deaf.

Its deputy minister, Datuk Chong Sin Woon said the blueprint was discussed during his meeting with the special needs education department.

“Among the ‘vision’ for the deaf would be having a recognised degree course in sign language education in local universities, deaf education classrooms in every state and a grading system for qualified sign language translators, he said.

“It is only fair for Malaysia to be called a developed nation when the country addresses the needs of the less privileged, the disadvantaged and the marginalised. Most importantly, people with special needs have to be well represented in the hospitals, and in the judiciary and legislative system.”

Chong said this in his speech at the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Limkokwing University and Zhengzhou Institute of Technology, China, here, today.

Under the MoU, 15 students from Zhengzhou Institute of Technology will spend six months at Limkokwing University to study English and Malay sign languages.

Chong said with the global population increasing, it was going to be a norm to have more people with special needs.

He also applauded Limkokwing University for its effort of initiating such a project, which would enable hearing-impaired students to be better equipped in the competitive corporate world. — Bernama