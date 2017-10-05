Ministry will cooperate with MACC in probe over embezzlement of fund, says Ismail Sabri

Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said his ministry will cooperate with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission in the probe on the alleged misappropriation of more than RM100 million in fund for programmes for the poor. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaPUTRAJAYA, Oct 5 — The Rural and Regional Development Ministry will cooperate with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) in the probe on the alleged misappropriation of more than RM100 million in fund for programmes for the poor.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, said he was made to understand that it was an old case.

“Although it is an old case, the files may still be with the ministry. So, if MACC needs the files, we will hand them over.

“Whatever the MACC needs, we will provide,” he told reporters here.

According to media reports, more than RM100 million in funds for the poor had been siphoned off by ministry officers who had been in cahoots with several companies.

The fund included food aid programme for poor students.

Following investigation, it is learnt that MACC had frozen nine bank accounts, involving RM151 million. — Bernama