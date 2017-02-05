Ministry welcome call to expedite sex offenders registry

DAP MP Yeo Bee Yin stressed on the urgency of the sex offenders registry in Malaysia. — Picture by Choo Choy MayPUTRAJAYA, Feb 5 — The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry welcomed the call to expedite the sex offenders registry in Malaysia to monitor the movement of sex offenders for safety reasons.

Referring to an online news portal freemalaysiatoday.com article “Why the Delay in Sex Offenders Registry”, the ministry said the functions of the Child Act Amendment 2016 (Act A1511) had been expanded to contain information on offenders for crimes including sexual offences, under any written laws where a child had been the victim.

However, the functions are different from the proposed sexual offenders registry under the Registration of Criminals and Undesirable Persons Act 1969 [Act 7], which is under the purview of the Home Ministry.

The existing Child Act (Amendment) 2016 (A1511 Act) contains the functions of a child registry and comprises a list of children in need of protection, care and rehabilitation; as well as the details of convicts who have committed crimes against children, allowing for screenings to be conducted on individuals applying to work in an environment in which children are present, as an added safety measure.

“The A1511 Act enables employers (looking to fill the positions of) child caretakers, (school) canteen operators, school bus drivers or security guards at schools and child care centres to check if the prospective employee (has a) criminal record against children, especially sexual crimes.

Two days ago the portal had said the urgency of the matter was stressed by Selangor DAP’s Yeo Bee Yin who highlighted the news of the impending return of convicted serial rapist Selva Kumar Subbiah from Canada after serving his 24 year jail sentence.

“He was suspected of violating as many as 1,000 women and girls and was described as ‘the worst offender with the highest risk ever’ by the chairman of the Immigration and Refugee Board of Canada at a hearing after Selva’s release last Sunday.

Selva Kumar served a 24-year jail term since 1992 after finding him guilty for 19 sexual offences.

Media reports said the Canadian Prisons Commissioner had said there was a high possibility of Selva Kumar, 56, repeating a similar offence or even capable of murder. — Bernama