Ministry warns of stern action against those spreading fake news on 1MDB

The Communications and Multimedia Ministry warned that those who continue propagating and spreading fake news, especially involving 1MDB, will face stern action. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa SIK, March 11 — The Communications and Multimedia Ministry (KKMM) warned that those who continue propagating and spreading fake news, especially involving the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), will face stern action.

Deputy Minister Datuk Seri Jailani Johari said at the time when the government was going all out to address the spread of lies and fake news in the country, it was also found that several fake news were also being propagated by foreign sources.

“Latest, the KKMM has identified several online news portals which, in their bid to tarnish the image and reputation of the prime minister (Datuk Seri Najib Razak), have been reviving the issues of 1MDB following the seizure of a luxury yacht by the authority of a neighbouring country.”

Jailani said this to reporters after launching the Kedah edition of the Negaraku: Connecting the Unconnected (CTU) programme at Sekolah Kebangsaan Seri Ampang Muda near here today.

Also present were State Information, Rural Development and Poverty Eradication Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Tajudin Abdullah and Information director-general Datuk Ibrahim Abdul Rahman.

Jailani said among the portals were the Wall Street Journal, New York Times, The Economist, Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) and also the MSNBC, alleged to have published fake news about 1MDB since last week.

“We at the ministry, through the Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), are monitoring the issue now and we would like to advise the portals to stop spreading fake news, especially concerning the 1MDB,” he said.

Jailani said the 1MDB case had been investigated by the relevant authorities, including the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), and all allegations about the misappropriation of funds were proven false.

“We believe that this is just part of last-minute politically motivated efforts to defame and tarnish the good name of the prime minister in view of the 14th general election,” he added. — Bernama