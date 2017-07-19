Ministry to study flexible road tax payment system

Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai says the Transport Ministry is keen to study the flexible road tax payment system. ― Bernama picPUTRAJAYA, July 19 — The Transport Ministry is keen to study the flexible road tax payment system based on a motorist’s driving records following the recent liberalisation of motor insurance tariffs.

Its minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai said the initiative would benefit prudent drivers based on their vehicle conditions, mileage and traffic offences’ demerits.

“This flexible road tax payment system is an incentive from the government to prudent drivers to reduce their road tax rates. With the advancement of technology, we can now know their mileage, so the lower the mileage the lower the road tax rates.

“We can study the system for the future, but not so soon,” he told a press conference after witnessing a signing ceremony of a collaboration agreement between Atilze Digital Sdn Bhd and U Mobile Sdn Bhd here today.

He said the collaboration to introduce the Connected Car Solution would benefit the transport operators through the OBDII connected car devices.

Atilze Connected Car devices are equipped with various sensors that collect in-depth details on driving patterns, drivers’ driving behaviour and vehicle conditions as well as real-time diagnostics and predictive maintenance, Liow said.

He said the ministry also welcomed Atilze’s proposal to ensure that each commercial vehicle installed devices to monitor the drivers’ driving behaviour.

“Many developed countries like Singapore, Korea and Japan have mandated the installation of such devices in commercial vehicles, and the ministry will conduct a study on the matter,” he said.

Commenting on the RM600 fine imposed yesterday on a Road Transport Department senior officer for driving on the emergency lane, Liow said it proved that the ministry and the department acted transparently towards road offenders regardless of rank or background. — Bernama