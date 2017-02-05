Ministry to focus on medical aid, food safety during second wave of floods

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam said it was imperative to ensure flood victims received adequate medical care, in addition to curbing diseases caused by floods such as leptospirosis or rat urine. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaSEGAMAT, Feb 5 — The health ministry will focus on medical aid, food safety and patient transfers during the second wave of floods, says minister Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam.

He said it was imperative to ensure flood victims received adequate medical care, in addition to curbing diseases caused by floods such as leptospirosis or rat urine.

“The ministry continues to monitor the flood situation and is already on alert with standard operating procedures (SOP) focused on these factors.

“We will also ensure that hospitals and health clinics are in a state of readiness to face the floods as what is important is that the people’s health is prioritised,” he told a press conference here today.

Earlier, Dr Subramaniam presented school bags donated by Tenaga Nasional Berhad to more than 300 students from six Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan Tamil (SJKT) in the Segamat parliamentary constituency at SJKT Batu Anam in Batu Anam here.

On January 25, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said preparations for the second wave of floods were set according to SOP.

He had also expressed concern over a phenomenon of flood waves forecasted in the first three months of the year.

Meanwhile, Dr Subramaniam said the ministry would also ensure that food and drink provided to flood victims at relief centres were free of disease-carrying germs.

Besides, he said the ministry would identify and carry out initial transfers of patients requiring regular treatment such as haemodialysis.

On diseases, the minister said there was no significant increase as a result of the recent floods nationwide. — Bernama