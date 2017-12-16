Ministry says umrah visa scheme gone, won’t be revived

Deputy tourism and culture minister Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/Mas Ermieyati SamsudinKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — The Integrated Manasik Monitoring System (IMAMS) for umrah visa applications is permanently cancelled, said Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin.

According to national news agency Bernama, the deputy tourism and culture minister gave her assurance that the system would not be revived, following opposition from the public and the industry.

Instead, she said the government will explore other measures to prevent would-be pilgrims from being defrauded.

Her ministry announced this evening that IMAMS was cancelled, one day after it was introduced as the sole authority to process visa applications for the umrah, the minor Muslim pilgrimage.

“The new mechanism will definitely be more efficient… and will not burden consumers. The ministry guarantees that the new mechanism will be 100 per cent Islamic,” she was reported as saying at a press conference this evening by Bernama.

“We take note of sensitive issues,” she said, adding that her ministry will consider all proposals including for any new method introduced to be exempt from the goods and services tax (GST).

The scheme that came into effect yesterday charged each applicant a total fee of RM90.10: RM45 for processing, RM40 for a takaful insurance scheme, and 6 per cent GST.

The visa processing fee was the lowest among countries with similar systems.

The introduction of IMAMs led to some complaints, particularly from groups already handling umrah travel and packages, which insisted that there were sufficient safeguards against fraud.