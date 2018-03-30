Ministry says no plans yet to review fuel commission rate

Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin said the Ministry of Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumeris has no plans yet to review the fuel commission rate for petrol station operators and will wait until after the 14th General Election to decide on the matter. — Bernama picTAIPING, March 30 — The Ministry of Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism has no plans yet to review the fuel commission rate for petrol station operators and will wait until after the 14th General Election to decide on the matter, says its minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin.

“The current system is well received by the public and we do not intend to make any changes now.

“I have received the memorandum from the Bumiputera Petrol Dealers Association (Bumipeda) have met up with them,” he told reporters after attending a feast at Kampung Tapah, Selama near here today.

He added that the government was also looking to determine if there is any room for improvement.

Bumipeda recently called on the government to review the fuel commission rate which it felt was no longer relevant based on current operational costs.

President Datuk Abu Samah Bachik said the commission rate of RM0.12 sen for per litre of petrol and RM0.07 sen for each litre of diesel has not been reviewed since 2008. — Bernama