Ministry: Retail prices of fuels retained from July 20 to 26

The weekly retail prices for RON 95, RON 97 petrol and diesel are maintained as last week’s prices for July 20 to 26. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — The weekly retail prices for RON 95, RON 97 petrol and diesel are maintained as last week’s prices for July 20 to 26.

The Domestic Trade, Co-operatives and Consumerism (KPDNKK) Ministry, via its website, infographically stated that the retail price for RON 95 remains at RM1.97 a litre, RON 97 at RM2.22 a litre and diesel at RM1.96 a litre.

The prices are in force effective after midnight (12.01 am). — Bernama