Last updated Friday, January 06, 2017 11:58 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Ministry offers counselling for daredevil ‘Ipoh’ signboard climbers

Friday January 6, 2017
08:58 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

Zidane: ‘Intelligent’ Ronaldo accepts need to rest moreZidane: ‘Intelligent’ Ronaldo accepts need to rest more

Visiting Turkish academic languishing in Sungai Buloh PrisonVisiting Turkish academic languishing in Sungai Buloh Prison

Le Pen calls for Frexit if EU denies France key powersLe Pen calls for Frexit if EU denies France key powers

The Edit: BBC’s ‘Real Housewives of ISIS’ draws controversyThe Edit: BBC’s ‘Real Housewives of ISIS’ draws controversy

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Images showing a group of people climbing the 20-metre high ‘Ipoh’ signboard went viral on social media for the past several days. — Photo courtesy of Facebook/Dieyo Adie IVImages showing a group of people climbing the 20-metre high ‘Ipoh’ signboard went viral on social media for the past several days. — Photo courtesy of Facebook/Dieyo Adie IVBESUT, Jan 6 — The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry (KPWKM) is willing to provide counselling to the group of eight youths, aged between 20 and 24, who scaled the big letters that form the iconic ‘Ipoh’ sign at Jalan Kuala Kangsar in Ipoh, which has gone viral on social media.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim said that if the police felt that these youths required counseling, the Ministry was ready to do so. “However, police have not yet referred the case to us as the case is still under investigation.

On the intentions of a girl in the group who reportedly wants to do the same when travelling abroad, Rohani said: “That is her decision but it would be better if counselling is provided first ...indeed there is a special form of counselling and therapy for spirited youths who always want to try something extraordinary and their inclinations are hard to control.”

“Although some may say that these youths should be permitted to do what they want as it is not an offence...but if anything happens, people would be blamed.

“This is a serious and dangerous matter as it may influence other youths to try doing harmful activities in the future,” she emphasised. — Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline