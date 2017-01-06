Ministry offers counselling for daredevil ‘Ipoh’ signboard climbers

Images showing a group of people climbing the 20-metre high ‘Ipoh’ signboard went viral on social media for the past several days. — Photo courtesy of Facebook/Dieyo Adie IVBESUT, Jan 6 — The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry (KPWKM) is willing to provide counselling to the group of eight youths, aged between 20 and 24, who scaled the big letters that form the iconic ‘Ipoh’ sign at Jalan Kuala Kangsar in Ipoh, which has gone viral on social media.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim said that if the police felt that these youths required counseling, the Ministry was ready to do so. “However, police have not yet referred the case to us as the case is still under investigation.

On the intentions of a girl in the group who reportedly wants to do the same when travelling abroad, Rohani said: “That is her decision but it would be better if counselling is provided first ...indeed there is a special form of counselling and therapy for spirited youths who always want to try something extraordinary and their inclinations are hard to control.”

“Although some may say that these youths should be permitted to do what they want as it is not an offence...but if anything happens, people would be blamed.

“This is a serious and dangerous matter as it may influence other youths to try doing harmful activities in the future,” she emphasised. — Bernama