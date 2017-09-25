Ministry lodges police, MCMC report over recycled video on welfare homes

Rohani said the 15-minute video entitled ‘Suara anak tong sampah’ that had been circulating since Sept 21 was an old video clip that had been circulated by irresponsible people in 2012. — Picture by Saw Siow FengPUTRAJAYA, Sept 25 — The Women, Family and Community Development Ministry today lodged reports with the police and Malaysian Communication and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) on the circulation of a recycled video over social media which claimed that Social Welfare Department welfare homes neglected their occupants.

Minister Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim said the 15-minute video entitled ‘Suara anak tong sampah’ that had been circulating since Sept 21 was an old video clip that had been circulated by irresponsible people in 2012.

She said the claim in the video by a man who was a former resident of a welfare home was untrue.

“The ministry had met the individual in the video to obtain an explanation. He admitted he had been paid for that.

“The matter was settled in 2012. However, irresponsible people are circulating the recycled video to politicise the issue and undermine the image of the ministry and the Social Welfare Department,” she said at a press conference here.

Rohani said the individual in the video, who was now 30 years of age, was ‘sought’ by irresponsible people for the production of a new video.

“He has turned over a new leaf. Stop harassing him,” she said. — Bernama