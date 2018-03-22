Ministry launches multilingual patriotic album

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak attends the launch of ‘#tonggaknegara’ in Kuala Lumpur March 22, 2018. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — “The people are firmly united, Their sense of dignity is high, .... Their unity is strong, Harmony, Worldly and the Hereafter ....” These are the verses of the patriotic songs in an album published by TheRakyat’s #tonggaknegara which was launched today.

The album, which was launched by Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak, featured eight songs in eight different languages, representing various communities in the country including Malay, English, Mandarin, Hokkien and local languages used in Sabah and Sarawak.

The performers included Jaclyn Victor, Zazrina Zainuddin, Audra Pearl Justine, Ravi Sharma, Leonard Lai Yzek Hzeng, Jackes Tew Jack Shiong and Sean Say How.

Salleh in his speech said Malaysians must have a patriotic spirit towards their own country despite their different opinions.

“What we do both in terms of criticism and actions, do not overdo it to the point of destroying the country.

“Even if there is a difference in terms of our political views, we have to resolve the difference in a mature way and it will usually be done through the democratic election process,” Salleh said at the launch of the album here today.

He said he was also proud that Malaysians did not accept the views of those who did not stop defaming the country which he described were becoming more and more vocal.

“Our people are mature, solid with an unrelenting patriotic spirit to defend the nation.

“That’s why for me these songs are important for us to show our awareness on the importance of the spirit of nationhood in us,” he explained.

The composer of the album Anuar Abdul Razak who is also a former main singer of the Revolvers group, said the album was produced in digital form and could be browsed on TheRakyat.com portal.

Meanwhile, when responding to a journalist’s question after the ceremony on 1,100 individuals identified with potential of raising trouble during the 14th General Election (GE14), Salleh said KKMM would conduct a thorough investigation before any action was taken.

He said the Communications and Multimedia Commission could also take action to block any websites and portals that channel information aimed at causing a ruckus before the GE14.

“We will work with the police and relevant agencies on the allegations. Of course, action will be taken against any party who violates the rules, “he added. — Bernama