Ministry files police report on syndicate selling fake degrees from UiTM, SEGi

The Higher Education Ministry made a report yesterday and has ordered the affected universities, Universiti Teknologi Mara (pic) and Segi University College to lodge respective police reports as well.—Screen capture via GoogleKUALA LUMPUR, Oct 3 — The Higher Education Ministry has lodged a police report against a fake certificate syndicate which has been circulating in several local universities, Kosmo! reported today.

Its director-general Datin Siti Hamisah Tapsir said the ministry made a report yesterday and has ordered the affected universities, Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) and Segi University College (SEGi) to lodge respective police reports as well.

“The Higher Education Ministry has made a police report and also ordered UiTM and SEGi to make the same report because the faking of the certification involved both the universities,” she was quoted saying.

The scandal was first reported by the Malay daily yesterday after its undercover reporter found certificates being sold at these universities within the range of RM1,000 to RM3,000.

The certificates, reportedly used to apply for jobs in the private sector, were cheaper than the courses at the respective institutions.

The daily also reported that the syndicate was run by an individual named Shafizal who advertised his services online for certificates in both Bahasa Malaysia and English.

A fake diploma certificate from UiTM is priced at RM1,000 and the degree certificate costs RM2,000.

For SEGi, the diploma costs RM2,000 and the degree is priced at RM3,000.

Tuition fees for a year at UiTM is RM4,000 and SEGi is RM50,000, the newspaper reported.

Hamisah also urged any affected parties especially those in the private sector to immediately contact the universities to verify any certification.

“The Higher Education Ministry advises the public and agencies to contact the respective institutions to check the authenticity of any certificate which has been issued to any individual,” she said.