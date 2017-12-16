Ministry cancels day-old integrated umrah visa scheme

Haj pilgrims returning from Saudi Arabia at the KLIA, September 29, 2015. The Integrated Manasik Monitoring System for umrah visa applications has been discontinued. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 16 — The Integrated Manasik Monitoring System (IMAMS) for umrah visa applications has been discontinued, said the Tourism and Culture Ministry.

Motac secretary-general Datuk Rashidi Hasbullah told the Astro Awani news portal that the decision was made after taking into account industry feedback and public complaints.

IMAMS would have been the sole authority for visa applications to perform the umrah, the minor Muslim pilgrimage, and had been introduced to prevent fraudsters targeting would-be pilgrims.

The scheme that came into effect yesterday charged each applicant a total fee of RM90.10; RM45 for processing, RM40 for a takaful insurance scheme, and 6 per cent goods and services tax (GST).

The RM45 processing fee was the lowest among other countries that have similar systems.

The introduction of IMAMs led to some complaints, particularly from groups already handling umrah travel and packages, which insisted that there were sufficient safeguards against fraud.