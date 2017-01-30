Ministry calls for new floodgate in Sabak Bernam to tackle flood woes

Minister Tan Sri Noh Omar said many floodgates built during after the country gained Independence era were now old and needed upgrade and proposes a new floodgate for Sabak Bernam. — Picture by Saw Siow FengSABAK BERNAM, Jan 30 — The Urban Wellbeing, Housing and Local Government Ministry will propose to the government to build a new floodgate in this district to overcome flood issues.

Minister Tan Sri Noh Omar said many floodgates built during after the country gained Independence era were now old and needed upgrade.

“It is high time for those floodgates to be upgraded or reconstructed to overcome flood issues in the district.

“I have asked the Department of Irrigation and Drainage to write the letter and estimate the cost needed for the reconstruction or an upgrade of the floodgates.

“The letter will be brought to the attention of the Natural Resources and Environment Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar,” he told a press conference after visiting three flood evacuation centres housing flood evacuees from 29 families here today.

At present, there are 46 floodgates in Sabak Bernam.

In another development, Noh rapped Selangor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali, who he claimed to have made a unilateral decision in many recent issues, including in the decision to charge the public 20 sen for each plastic bag in Selangor.

“Not just about the plastic bag, the same thing happened in football. When he became the president of FAS (Football Association of Selangor), he made all decisions by himself, either to sack a coach or to select a player or anything, he did it alone, setting aside the FAS exco,” he said.

Noh said the Selangor government should encourage the use of environment-friendly bag as an alternative to the 20 sen plastic bag. — Bernama