Ministry approves 30 maintenance projects for stratified housing costing RM56.9m

KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 — A total of RM56.9 million had been approved up to March to finance the cost of 30 projects for the maintenance and upgrading of low and medium-cost stratified housing throughout the country, said Urban Wellbeing, Housing and Local Government Deputy Minister (KPKT), Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique.

She said the cost was part of the RM300 million allocation announced by the government in the 2017 Budget.

“The remaining RM243.1 million would be utilised to finance the maintenance and upgrading projects for more low and medium-cost housing especially the Public Housing Project (PPR) developed by the government,” she said when replying to an oral question from Datuk Jaspal Singh during oral question time at the Senate sitting today.

He wanted to know the total allocation for the maintenance of low-cost flats and the statistics of low-cost housing that had been repaired since 2016.

Halimah said also repaired were 60 lifts for low and medium-cost housing projects besides giving focus on the repair of water tanks, roofs and repainting of buildings for the comfort of the residents. — Bernama