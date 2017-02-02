Minister’s former aide claims trial to RM80,000 bribe

Zailan Jauhari reportedly accepted RM20,000 in cash and another RM60,000 in a cheque as a bribe from one Siti Rahmah Sabli. — AFP picKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 2 — Zailan Jauhari was charged today with corruption amounting to RM80,000 three years ago when he was working as a special officer to a federal minister.

The Star Online reported that the 47-year-old man was accused of accepting a bribe from one Siti Rahmah Sabli as a “fee” for helping Syarikat KCM Maju Resources and Syarikat Sri Kajang Jaya gain a tender for cleaning services at schools in Zone 2 and Zone 4 in Kuala Selangor in 2014.

According to the report, Zailan had been special officer to Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein when the latter was acting transport minister that same year.

Zailan reportedly accepted RM20,000 in cash and another RM60,000 in a cheque dated January 10, 2014, from Siti Rahmah at a restaurant in Kuala Selangor between 7.30pm and 8pm on January 8 that same year.

However, he pleaded not guilty to judge Asmadi Hussin when the charge was read to him at the Sessions Court in Shah Alam, Selangor this morning.

National newswire Bernama reported that the judge set bail for Zailan at RM30,000 in one surety.

He also ordered Zailan to report to the Selangor office of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission on the first Monday of every month.

He then scheduled February 13 for the case to be mentioned in court next.