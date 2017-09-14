Minister: Why does Malaysia’s trade with the US shock the Opposition?

Datuk Abdul Rahman Dahlan hit out at Opposition leaders for expressing shock over Malaysia’s investment in the United States. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 14 — Datuk Abdul Rahman Dahlan has taken Opposition leaders to task today for expressing shock over Malaysia’s contribution to trade and investment in the United States.

The minister in the Prime Minister’s Department also described Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak as a shrewd diplomat, after the latter was criticised following his official trip to the US where he met with President Donald Trump.

“There is little doubt that our Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak has had a sterling record in international diplomacy and relations. He has our country’s best interest in mind, and unlike Pakatan, he knows what he is doing,” he said in a statement, referring to federal Opposition, Pakatan Harapan.

The Barisan Nasional communications strategic director also accused Opposition leaders of being behind with their news, explaining that the deals announced by Najib in the meeting with Trump were not new.

He gave the example of the Employees Provident Fund’s (EPF) additional US$3 billion investment in the US, saying that the fund has been counting on investments abroad to achieve good dividends despite a slower domestic market.

The Kota Belud MP said Malaysia Airlines Bhd has also been reported deliberating more purchase of Boeing jets, following the success of its restructuring, and current growth.

“On top of this, many of our local politicians seem blissfully unaware that back in March 2017, Malaysia was listed as one of the 16 countries that the US Government wants to investigate as a ‘trade cheat’ due to our continuing significant trade surpluses with the USA.

“Therefore, there is nothing wrong with our prime minister reassuring the USA that Malaysia understands trade goes both ways and that there are significant trade and investment flows from Malaysia to the USA too,” he said.