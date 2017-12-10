Minister wants end to abductions

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Paul Low speaking at the Human Rights Day celebration in Sunway Velocity Mall, December 10, 2017. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/SuhakamKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — Cases of abduction and kidnapping in Malaysia must end, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Paul Low said today.

In conjunction with the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia’s (Suhakam) Human Rights Day celebration in Sunway Velocity Mall earlier, Low addressed the incident where 49-year-old S. Jothimani was abducted in Klang on Friday.

He said the incident should not have happened in a democratic country like Malaysia.

“Although she was found safe, it is a shame that abductions continue to happen,” he said.

“We are talking about human rights today, nobody deserves to be abducted or taken forcefully away.”

Separately, Low added that the government was also monitoring updates for other victims of abduction like Pastor Raymond Koh, Amri Che Mat, Pastor Joshua Hilmy and his wife, Ruth.

“We cannot be abducting or kidnapping people merely because of religious differences,” said Low.

“Malaysia is a melting pot of culture, race and religion, we as a nation must grow to become more tolerant and sensitive to others.

“In my own capacity as a minister, I appeal to their abductors to release them back to their worrying families,” he said.