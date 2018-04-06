Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Thunderstorm

Minister: Voluntary insurance scheme for B40 group

PUTRAJAYA, April 6 — The government is introducing a Voluntary Health Insurance Scheme this year to help those in the B40 group to obtain health treatment at private clinics.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam said the matter had been approved in principle at the Cabinet meeting today and would be fine-tuned after the 14th general election for its implementation, including to determine those eligible for the scheme, the type of illnesses covered and method of payment.

He said the scheme would be managed by the ministry and monitored by the Finance Ministry.

“This scheme will help those in B40 to seek treatment at private clinics, hence reduce congestion at government clinics,” he told a media conference here today. — Bernama

